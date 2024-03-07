Filipinos among top 10 visitors of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) shared that the total number of visitors reached 5,501,420 in 2023. According to the Centre, in terms of the nationalities of visitors, 2 percent are from the Philippines which makes it part of the top 10.

To be specific, the top ten countries, in terms of nationalities of visitors, are the following: India (23%), China,(8%) Russia (7%), Untied States of America (5%), Germany (4%), Italy (3%), Pakistan (3%), United Kingdom (3%), France(3%) and the Philippines (2%)

Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has consistently advocated the cultural message of tolerance which can be felt once you enter the mosque. It is not just a prominent religious center but also a focal point for promoting tolerance and culture.

If you’re a tourist or an Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) planning to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, here are some things that you should remember:

Wear appropriate clothing. It is a holy place so you must respect and follow the dress code provided by the establishment. Both men and women must cover their arms and legs and avoid wearing skirts or shorts shorter than their ankles. There are shops inside where you can buy appropriate clothing.

