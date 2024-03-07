Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipinos among top 10 visitors of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal9 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) shared that the total number of visitors reached 5,501,420 in 2023. According to the Centre, in terms of the nationalities of visitors, 2 percent are from the Philippines which makes it part of the top 10.

To be specific, the top ten countries, in terms of nationalities of visitors, are the following: India (23%), China,(8%) Russia (7%), Untied States of America (5%), Germany (4%), Italy (3%), Pakistan (3%), United Kingdom (3%), France(3%) and the Philippines (2%)

Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has consistently advocated the cultural message of tolerance which can be felt once you enter the mosque. It is not just a prominent religious center but also a focal point for promoting tolerance and culture.

If you’re a tourist or an Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) planning to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, here are some things that you should remember: 

  • Wear appropriate clothing. It is a holy place so you must respect and follow the dress code provided by the establishment.
    • Both men and women must cover their arms and legs and avoid wearing skirts or shorts shorter than their ankles.
    • There are shops inside where you can buy appropriate clothing.
Screenshot 2024 03 07 111951
Courtesy: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre
  • Do not bring cigarettes or liquor inside. You are also not allowed to smoke anywhere.
  • You are not allowed to bring any food or water inside the mosque.
  • Couples must not display any form of affection or public display of affection (e.g., holding hands)
  • Displaying or raising any emblems or symbols of significance is also not allowed.
  • Do not show any form of disrespect towards the establishment or the people.
  • Avoid being too noisy or causing a scene.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal9 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Rain in Dubai

UAE bracing for rain and thunderstorm this weekend

9 mins ago
iStock 1437738392

OFW gamers may join eSports tournament by Dubai Police

7 hours ago
Cami Template 1 5

How the C-bridge Design Makes HUAWEI FreeClip the Stylish and Comfortable Earbuds for Active Lifestyles

7 hours ago
beggars canva

Dubai Police warn against giving money to beggars

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button