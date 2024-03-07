Filipinos among top 10 visitors of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) shared that the total number of visitors reached 5,501,420 in 2023. According to the Centre, in terms of the nationalities of visitors, 2 percent are from the Philippines which makes it part of the top 10.
To be specific, the top ten countries, in terms of nationalities of visitors, are the following: India (23%), China,(8%) Russia (7%), Untied States of America (5%), Germany (4%), Italy (3%), Pakistan (3%), United Kingdom (3%), France(3%) and the Philippines (2%)
Since its establishment, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has consistently advocated the cultural message of tolerance which can be felt once you enter the mosque. It is not just a prominent religious center but also a focal point for promoting tolerance and culture.
If you’re a tourist or an Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) planning to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, here are some things that you should remember:
- Wear appropriate clothing. It is a holy place so you must respect and follow the dress code provided by the establishment.
- Both men and women must cover their arms and legs and avoid wearing skirts or shorts shorter than their ankles.
- There are shops inside where you can buy appropriate clothing.
- Do not bring cigarettes or liquor inside. You are also not allowed to smoke anywhere.
- You are not allowed to bring any food or water inside the mosque.
- Couples must not display any form of affection or public display of affection (e.g., holding hands)
- Displaying or raising any emblems or symbols of significance is also not allowed.
- Do not show any form of disrespect towards the establishment or the people.
- Avoid being too noisy or causing a scene.