O! Millionaire Episode 95: Celebrating the Role of Women in Saving the Planet

In Episode 95, marking 95 weeks of dedicated service, O! Millionaire raised the stakes with a Grand Prize now standing at an impressive 97 million dirhams. During this episode, Oasis Park took the opportunity to honor women and highlight their crucial role in environmental conservation efforts. The significance of women in nurturing the Earth was underscored as part of the episode’s message.

Furthermore, as O! Millionaire celebrated 95 weeks of collaboration with Oasis Park, the focus remained on sustainability and environmental preservation. Through the support of participants and the proceeds from Green Certificates and the O! Millionaire Shop, Oasis Park’s mission to create a greener Earth is coming to life.

The Role of Women in Saving the Planet

On this International Women’s Day, the Oasis Park feature celebrates the contributions of women in environmental conservation. In its journey to safeguard the planet, inclusion plays a vital role. Actively involving women in environmental initiatives is essential as their unique perspectives and contributions accelerate Oasis Park’s efforts to #SaveThePlanet. By fostering an inclusive environment, the world can empower women to play an active role in preserving our environment.

Oasis Park understands the importance of diversity and inclusion in building a sustainable future. According to statistics, the fastest way to save the planet before it becomes too late is to involve women, which comprise about half of the global population. Watch the full inspirational video for more information.

For those who missed the Live Draw on March 7, which was broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 95

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In the draw aired on March 7, 2024, the seven lucky numbers—7, 12, 21, 30, 36, 39, and 40—were revealed, offering players the chance to win the biggest prizes on Earth. If a participant matches all seven numbers, they could grab the Grand Prize, worth a whopping 97 million dirhams! Meanwhile, the player with Green Certificate ID KF7H 7M97 won the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000. Don’t forget to check out the next Live Draws on O! Millionaire’s social media to have a chance at making your dreams come true.

Winning at O! Millionaire is easy! Players can boost their chances of winning big with the Double and Secure the Grand Prize options. This means they can take home twice the Grand Prize amount without sharing with other winners who matched the same seven numbers.

Even if a participant only matched 3 out of 7 numbers, they could still win! O! Millionaire wants to give back to its community, especially since its players are eager to help save the planet. Winners can quickly check their prizes at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, where updates will show up automatically after the draw. And on International Women’s Day, O! Millionaire is all about helping women’s dreams come true! This is the perfect time to join the greenest draw on Earth.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.