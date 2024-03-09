TAPE, GMA officially announce ending of ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’

TAPE Incorporated and GMA Network have announced the ending of noontime show ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ on Thursday, March 07, 2024.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform our televiewers that our noontime show ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ on Kapuso network, GMA-7, will no longer be on air effective March 8, 2024,” TAPE legal counsel Atty. Maggie Garduque said in a statement.

The production company also thanked GMA Network for all the years they have worked together.

“TAPE, Inc. extends its profound gratitude to its home network, GMA-7, for a long and fruitful partnership. GMA 7’s kind consideration and understanding of the company’s unwanted circumstances have been instrumental in helping the company in this transition. Despite our best efforts to save the show, both parties have reached a mutual agreement to finally call off the show,” the statement added.

The company also thanked its viewers, talents and employees.

“To the loyal viewers, esteemed hosts, supportive advertisers, hardworking crew, and dedicated employees who have been with us from the beginning – from the longest-running noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ to the present ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’ – our sincerest ‘Thank you!’ and optimistic ‘See you again!” it said.

GMA also thanked TAPE for its partnership through the years but did not disclose the reason why the show came to an end.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, TAPE has made the difficult decision to cease the airing of ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya. GMA Network would like to thank TAPE for its invaluable contribution to noontime programming for the past decades, which Filipinos will surely remember for many years to come,” said GMA.