Dubai Police warn against giving money to beggars

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

If you encounter a person asking you for money, be careful not to engage in the activity. Dubai authorities will be launching an anti-begging campaign, which discourages people from begging in the emirate.

The Federal Law by Decree No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law states that anyone caught begging in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be fined AED 5,000. Moreover, they will be imprisoned for a term of up to three months.

Meanwhile, those who operate professional gangs of beggars and recruit people outside the UAE to work as beggars will face a higher penalty: a minimum fine of AED 100,000 and imprisonment of not less than six months.

In a press conference by the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at its headquarters in Dubai Police, officials said that the police are always on the lookout for new behaviors and methods used by beggars in fraud. For instance, fraudsters are now using social media platforms and new technologies to lure victims.

Dubai Police also pointed out that beggars nowadays exploit feelings of compassion to achieve illicit gains. According to officials, the sick, the elderly, children, and people of determination were used to gain the sympathy of benefactors.

The law and the conference held aimed to preserve the image of the UAE, protect the society, and fight begging and organizing such acts.

So, the next time someone asks you for money in the streets of the UAE, think twice.

Residents are encouraged to report beggars by calling the toll-free number 901 or by using the “Police Eye” service, available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones. They may also report cases of electronic begging via the e-Crime service.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

