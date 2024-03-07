Dubai Police warn against giving money to beggars

If you encounter a person asking you for money, be careful not to engage in the activity. Dubai authorities will be launching an anti-begging campaign, which discourages people from begging in the emirate.

The Federal Law by Decree No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law states that anyone caught begging in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be fined AED 5,000. Moreover, they will be imprisoned for a term of up to three months.

Meanwhile, those who operate professional gangs of beggars and recruit people outside the UAE to work as beggars will face a higher penalty: a minimum fine of AED 100,000 and imprisonment of not less than six months.

In a press conference by the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at its headquarters in Dubai Police, officials said that the police are always on the lookout for new behaviors and methods used by beggars in fraud. For instance, fraudsters are now using social media platforms and new technologies to lure victims.

Dubai Police also pointed out that beggars nowadays exploit feelings of compassion to achieve illicit gains. According to officials, the sick, the elderly, children, and people of determination were used to gain the sympathy of benefactors.

The law and the conference held aimed to preserve the image of the UAE, protect the society, and fight begging and organizing such acts.

So, the next time someone asks you for money in the streets of the UAE, think twice.

Residents are encouraged to report beggars by calling the toll-free number 901 or by using the “Police Eye” service, available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones. They may also report cases of electronic begging via the e-Crime service.