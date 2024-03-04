Taylor Sheesh spotted in Cebu Pacific’s 5J 1989

Taylor Sheesh, the drag queen and famous impersonator of the global superstar Taylor Swift was seen on board 5J 1989, Cebu Pacific’s aircraft bound for Singapore (SG), with a flight number dedicated to the highly anticipated ‘Eras Tour’ in SG.

Mac Coronel, his real name, has been making waves online as Swifties (fans of Taylor Swift) enjoy his performances and impersonation of the global superstar.

Previously, Sheesh (pronouns used if Coronel is referred to as Taylor Sheesh are she and her) had a live performance at the Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia which the people of the internet referred to as “The Errors Tour.”

The Errors Tour is a parody of the original name of Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour.

Clips from her performance have gone viral, and the size of the crowd was not a joke. Her performance was attended by thousands, from Fellow Filipinos to foreigners and local Australians.

Additionally, she also did the honour of calling passengers onboard to Singapore mixed with a few Taylor Swift references in the script.

The sighting of Taylor Sheesh in Cebu Pacific’s 5J 1989 was a delightful moment where a Taylor Swift fan and the airline connected over their shared love for the global superstar.