CHR lauds creation of NAIA OFW lounge 

The Commission on Human Rights welcomed the establishment of a lounge dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, the CHR said the OFW lounge is a gesture of the country’s appreciation towards them.

“This measure reflects our shared goal of maintaining our OFWs’ dignity and well-being, as well as their right to decent treatment and comfort while traveling,” the CHR added.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA opened the lounge at NAIA Terminal 1.

OWWA said the lounge similar to business trip passengers’ lounges will be opened 24/7 to cater to OFWs.

The lounge use will be free of charge to all OFWs regardless of the ticket type of the OFW.

More OFW lounges will be opened in other international airports Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Davao.

The construction of a much bigger lounge is underway at NAIA Terminal 3.

The lounge is equipped with an assistance desk, comfortable seating, wi-fi, charging stations, and power outlets, and food.

The Manila International Airport Authority said that OFWs will be assisted as they stay in the lounge.

They can ask information at the information desks, where they can ask about the places they are bound to, access to helpful resources and answers to questions about their work sites.