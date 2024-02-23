DMW supports expansion of ‘high risk classification’ of areas in the Gulf of Eden

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the recent decision by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) to extend the coverage of “high-risk areas” (HRAs) to the entire Gulf of Aden.

The DMW said this is a significant step in ensuring the safety of seafarers navigating through these waters.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, stressed the importance of this joint declaration issued by IBF, comprising the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) and the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG) of Employers.

Cacdac stressed that the decision stressed the need for the growing concerns of the international maritime community regarding the safety of seafarers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The expansion of the high-risk areas enhanced protection and enforced stricter security measures for Filipino seafarers and their counterparts navigating through these regions.

The designation now covers the entire southern section of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, extending towards the coast of Eritrea in Eastern Africa.

The DMW said that Filipino seafarers operating in these waters are entitled to various benefits, including the right to refuse sailing, compensation, bonuses, and increased security arrangements equivalent to ISPS Level 3.

“DMW reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Filipino seafarers and urged employers to strictly adhere to the expanded HRA designation, implementing appropriate risk mitigation measures such as vessel rerouting and deploying armed security personnel,” it said in a statement.

17 Filipino seafarers are currently held hostage by rebel group Houthis as clashes between Israel and militant group Hamas rages on.