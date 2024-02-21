RTA opens Marine Transport Station linking to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened the Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station to improve the transport sector, especially public and tourism transport.

This marine transport station serves the Old Municipal Street area and the Gold Souq. From these areas, people can now easily get access to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations.

The government’s move to open another marine transport station plays a huge role in contributing to the enhancement of Dubai’s tourism status.

Dubai’s #RTA announced the opening of Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, which serves the (Old Baladiya Road Area) and Gold Souq, besides linking Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai Stations. The project is part of RTA’s master plan to upgrade Marine Transport services and facilities… pic.twitter.com/Wvu1kkSEzS — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 20, 2024

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at RTA said: “The aforementioned development work has resulted in an increase in revenues amounting to 27% thanks to expanding the station’s capacity by 15% as part of the development plan for this station, including implementing the requirements of the Dubai Code, in addition to the station obtaining a green building certificate of the silver category.”

He also said that the project included the use of environment-friendly and sustainable materials for the development of the lighting and marina.