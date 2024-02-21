Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA opens Marine Transport Station linking to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened the Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station to improve the transport sector, especially public and tourism transport.

This marine transport station serves the Old Municipal Street area and the Gold Souq. From these areas, people can now easily get access to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations. 

The government’s move to open another marine transport station plays a huge role in contributing to the enhancement of Dubai’s tourism status.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at RTA said: “The aforementioned development work has resulted in an increase in revenues amounting to 27% thanks to expanding the station’s capacity by 15% as part of the development plan for this station, including implementing the requirements of the Dubai Code, in addition to the station obtaining a green building certificate of the silver category.”

He also said that the project included the use of environment-friendly and sustainable materials for the development of the lighting and marina.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

MOHRE

MoHRE inspection team records 430,000 inspections and 75,000 violations in 2023

3 mins ago
Cami Template 1 5

PDA: 7 out of 10 Filipinos have tooth decay

23 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 10T094615.639

Ivana Alawi to give lucky fan VIP tickets to Taylor Swift concert, free trip to SG

50 mins ago
TFT News Cristy Fermin and Dominic Roque

Cristy Fermin responds to Dominic Roque’s statement over her alleged malicious reporting 

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button