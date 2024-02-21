Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Prince William laments killings in Gaza

Prince William has joined the international community in calling for an end into the fighting in Gaza saying that too many people had been killed.

This is an unusual intervention for a member of the British royal family.

The 41-year-old royal aimed at recognizing the human suffering caused by the Middle East conflict.

William was the first senior British royal to make an official visit to Israel back in 2018. The Prince of Wales is also set to visit a synagogue who are involved in tackling hatred and antisemitism.

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed,” said William in a report on Reuters.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released,” he added.

William explained that there is a need to end the scale of human suffering brought by the war.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,” he said.

Traditionally, British royals avoid making statements on political issues.

William is expected to take on more high-profile engagement following the diagnosis of King Charles with an unidentified cancer.

