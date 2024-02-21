MoHRE inspection team records 430,000 inspections and 75,000 violations in 2023

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced unprecedented success in its inspection efforts for 2023, revealing staggering figures of over 430,000 inspections conducted and 75,000 violations detected.

In a press release on Wednesday, the MoHRE disclosed that their inspection team’s tireless efforts have resulted in a significant boost in compliance with labor market regulations.

Over 2 million workers and 9,000 employers benefited from awareness programs aimed at educating them about their rights and responsibilities. In 2023, over 49,000 orientation workshops were conducted in 15 different languages, benefiting millions of workers and thousands of employers. Through innovative digital platforms, such as the MoHRE smart application, workers are empowered to access information and guidance on their rights and responsibilities, fostering a culture of compliance and transparency.

In addition to its inspection and awareness initiatives, the MoHRE has strengthened strategic partnerships with relevant government entities, conducting over 1,000 field visits and inspection campaigns.

Noteworthy initiatives introduced by the MoHRE include the provision of 356 rest stations for delivery drivers, aimed at protecting them from direct sunlight and heat exhaustion during the summer months.

By prioritizing the well-being of workers and promoting a culture of safety, the MoHRE continues to set new standards for labour market regulation and compliance.