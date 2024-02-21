DXB sees over 31% increase in passengers in 2023

Dubai International Airport (DXB) reports to have its number of passengers jumping to 87 million in 2023, showing 31.7% compared to the year 2022.

The total number of flights in 2023 also saw a 21.3% increase, recording 416,405 flights.

This is not the first time that DXB exceeded its number of passengers as they also exceeded their goals in 2019.

This improvement in the number of passengers is proof of the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, who aims to position Dubai as one of the best providers of quality service for travelers. It is also their goal to make the Emirate one of the most preferred destinations for travel, tourism, and business.

By the end of 2024, DXB expects to receive 88.8 million passengers and edge closer to its peak recorded in 2018, which had 89.1 million passengers.