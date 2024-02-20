Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW receives 150 complaints from seasonal workers in South Korea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers has logged around 150 complaints from Filipino seasonal workers in South Korea.

The seasonal workers’ program was rolled out back in 2022 through agreements signed by local governments.

DMW records show that there  were 3,353 Filipino seasonal workers there in 2023. The program allows short-term employment mostly in agricultural work to augment the lack of manpower in South Korea.

“Over the period of time since the deployments began in 2022, we have received a number of complaints from the workers. Around 150 or so are the registered complaints by our migrant workers office in Seoul,” said Cacdac in a GMA News report. 

 Cacdac said complaints vary from non-payment of correct wages to the involvement of middlemen.

There were also reported cases of five physical abuse, five medical cases, and four natural deaths of Filipinos in South Korea in the last two years. 

The DMW has imposed a moratorium on the deployment of seasonal workers there as the agency seeks to review the guidelines in the deployment of seasonal workers.

“These guidelines are forthcoming. We’re slated to meet with the Ministry of Justice soon, and we’re hoping na at the very latest to have these guidelines issued by next week,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 26

Taylor Sheesh takes ‘Error Tours’ to Singapore

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 20T113550.512

Al Ain sets Guinness World Record for largest bouquet of natural flowers

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

1,100 displaced OFWs receive payment from Saudi Arabia- DMW

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 02 20 at 10.33.07 AM

One month ’til Ramadan 2024: A quick guide to prepare you for the Holy Month in the UAE

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button