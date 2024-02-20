Deped to end classes in May, to gradually go back to old school calendar

The Department of Education has issued a memorandum stating that the end of the School Year 2023-2024 will be on May 31, 2024.

The decision to end the school year early is to prepare schools and students as the department decided to revert to the old school calendar.

The school year 2024-2025, on the other hand, will start on July 29, 2024, and will end on May 16, 2025.

“Paano kung mas bibilisan natin ‘yung pag-shift? But mako-compromise kasi ‘yung school days ng ating mga learners at mahihirapan din ‘yung ating mga teachers na maituro lahat ng competencies. So as you can see, magiging gradual ‘yung shift ng ating school calendar — back to the usual April-May break,” said Deped Spokesperson and Undersecretary Michael Poa in an ambush interview and reported on GMA News.

Poa said that the old school calendar may be fully implemented in 2027.

“Ang tinitignan natin around 2026-2027, early April na, April 2 ‘yung last day ng class. So medyo nandoon na tayo. But if you want to go to March, I think it will be more on SY 2027-2028,” he added.

The Deped previously said it would take three years before schools could smoothly return to the old school calendar.

“Kahit na we are already making adjustments to shift back, we ensure na nandoon pa rin ‘yung 30 days from June 1 to June 30. Hindi po pwedeng magibigay ng volunatry or mandatory activities or tasks sa ating mga teachers para makapagpahinga sila and we made that clear,” Poa said.