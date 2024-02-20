Al Ain sets Guinness World Record for largest bouquet of natural flowers

The Al Ain Municipality in the UAE has secured a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest bouquet of natural flowers, which is being exhibited at the Al Ain Flower Festival, running until March 14, 2024.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), a massive flower arrangement measuring 49 metres was created. It featured more than 7,000 blooms of different kinds, standing at seven metres tall.

“This feat showed the city’s dedication to beautifying the natural environment and making the city a leading place for tourism and culture,” WAM wrote.

The Al Ain Flower Festival is organized by the Al Ain City Municipality, an affiliate of The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (DMT). It will run until March 14 at Jahili Park, showcasing 40 units of illuminated flower sculptures that will transport visitors to a world of magic and colorful blooms.

Moreover, the festival features 11 innovative artworks throughout the park, allowing visitors to immerse themselves with art, tradition, and culture.

Aside from the unique displays, the festival serves as a platform for small and medium-sized businesses to showcase their products through 30 stalls and food carts.

The free festival offers a fun day out for families, allowing them to relax and enjoy the views, activities, and food while immersing with nature.