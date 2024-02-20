Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

1,100 displaced OFWs receive payment from Saudi Arabia- DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers said around 1,100 displaced overseas Filipino workers have been able to cash in the check issued by the Saudi Arabian government.

In a press briefing, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac disclosed that the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), and the Land Bank of the Philippines with Saudi’s Alinma Bank have processed 1,204 indemnity checks as of February 19. 

“We should expect more checks to cover the Saudi claimants. As of today, 1,204 checks have been processed and 1,100 have been credited. It was 843 when President Bongbong Marcos first announced it,” said Cacdac.

Cacdac said more claimants will soon receive their payment from the Saudi Arabian government.

“That covers around 57,760,992 Saudi Riyals or 15,238,959 US dollars. And as mentioned, we expect many more checks to come, payments to come,” he added.

Marcos previously said that some displaced overseas Filipino workers affected by bankruptcies in Saudi Arabia have started receiving their compensation. 

“Nais ko lang balitaan ang ating mga OFW na galing sa Saudi na patuloy na ang pagbayad ng insurance ng Saudi Arabia sa mga empleyado ng mga kumpanyang nabangkarote, nagfile ng claim sa insurance,” he said in a vlog.

