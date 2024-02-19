Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA: 14 Filipinos evacuated from Gaza

Courtesy: Embassy of the State of Palestine

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 14 Filipinos have evacuated from Gaza as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas rages on.

The DFA said one Filipina nun chose to stay in the war-torn city.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the Filipinos will be assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Egypt.

The latest batch of evacuated Filipinos brings the total to 137.

Israel vowed to finish the job in Gaza and threatened to attack the Rafah border if the remaining Israeli hostages will not be freed.

Israel has yet to disclose the details of their offensives to Rafah but reports said that over 2 million Palestinians live at the Rafah Border.

