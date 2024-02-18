Anne Curtis thanks OFWs for birthday greetings

Kapamilya television host Anne Curtis thanked overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for remembering her birthday on February 17.

On Twitter (X), the actress thanked OFWs for making time to make her day special.

“Thank you for all the birthday greetings!! Sa mga mahal kong OFW na nakauwi sa birthday ko, see you sa 24 sa showtime 🌈 sa mga sad dahil hindi nakauwi, big hugs! Mahal ko po kayo,” said Anne.

Anne’s birthday has been a running joke among netizens as her exchange with co-host Vice Ganda surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Vice told Anne about the hardships of being an OFW and how they tend to miss big events and holidays.

Vice said: “Tulad kapag birthday mo.”

Anne looked surprised and wondered why until she finally got the joke and then even invited OFWs to join her in celebrating her birthday.