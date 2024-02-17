Dubai Municipality opens Ramadan Souq until March 9

The Dubai Municipality has officially launched the Ramadan Souq at the Old Municipality Street within the Grand Souq in Bur Deira, one of the oldest markets in Dubai, to continue the ancient tradition that celebrates the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan. This market will run from February 17, 2024, to March 9, 2024.

The Ramadan Souq will offer various items that are needed for Ramadan preparations. In addition, there will also be live entertainment shows and activities.

By launching Ramadan Souq, Dubai Municipality aims to: (1) showcase traditional markets and what they have to offer; and (2) conserve the heritage of timeless customs associated with the blessed month of Ramadan.

If you’re new in the UAE, there are Ramadan etiquettes that you need to know, especially if you’re a non-muslim.

Here are some of the following: