Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Municipality opens Ramadan Souq until March 9

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Municipality.

The Dubai Municipality has officially launched the Ramadan Souq at the Old Municipality Street within the Grand Souq in Bur Deira, one of the oldest markets in Dubai, to continue the ancient tradition that celebrates the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan. This market will run from February 17, 2024, to March 9, 2024.

The  Ramadan Souq will offer various items that are needed for Ramadan preparations. In addition, there will also be live entertainment shows and activities.

By launching Ramadan Souq, Dubai Municipality aims to: (1) showcase traditional markets and what they have to offer; and (2) conserve the heritage of timeless customs associated with the blessed month of Ramadan.

If you’re new in the UAE, there are Ramadan etiquettes that you need to know, especially if you’re a non-muslim.

Here are some of the following:

  • do not wear inappropriate clothing in public
  • do not eat, drink, chew gum, or smoke in public (especially during fasting hours)
  • do not play music in public unless you are wearing headphones
  • do not say inappropriate or swear words
  • do not engage in fights or aggressive behavior
  • do not refuse when someone invites you to join at Iftar (breaking the fast)

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal5 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 20

Taylor Sheesh in Melbourne for the ‘Errors Tour’

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 19

UAE: PH Embassy opens Overseas Voting Registration platform to OFWs

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 17

Open Fire Food Festival heats up with culinary showcase to mark ICCA partnership

9 hours ago
Katie WEB 16

O! Millionaire Episode 92: O! Millionaire Raises the Grand Prize and its Support for Oasis Park

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button