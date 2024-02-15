Filipino-led blood donation drive in Dubai benefits hundreds

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE), a group of Filipino professionals based in the UAE, held a successful Blood Donation Drive in partnership with a private medical clinic under the guidance of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) earlier this month.

This recent drive marked a significant milestone, surpassing the achievements of their previous four events. A total of 125 individuals registered for the drive, with 100 undergoing testing and an impressive 91 participants successfully donating a bag of blood (450ml) each. The donated blood is expected to benefit at least 273 individuals in need.

Marlon Hipolito, former Vice President for External Affairs of the IIEC-UAE expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the event. Overall, 125 individuals registered, and 91 successfully donated blood. The donated blood, totaling 450ml per participant, is anticipated to assist at least 273 individuals in need.

Notable organizations and groups, including Craig International, the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME-UAE), the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP-UAE), the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP-DXB), the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE-UAE), the Pambansang Samahan ng Inhinyero Mekanikal (PSIM-UAE), and the Montero Sports Club Philippines (MSCP GH), lent their support to the event.

The Filipino Times congratulates the IIEE-UAE Chapter and all participating organizations for their successful Blood Donation Drive, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in saving lives and making a positive impact on the community.

To further support architects and engineers in the UAE, The Filipino Times will be holding the second edition of the The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024 for free. During the event, industry leaders and speakers will share the latest innovations and projects in the UAE.

Read: Free summit for all Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East to be held on March 1