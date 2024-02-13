Top 4 romantic restaurants to make your Valentine’s Day extra special

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner; everyone is looking for ways to make their partners feel special. If you and your partner would love to spend some quality time together over amazing food, what’s better than going to a fancy restaurant offering the best promotions for Valentine’s Day?

1. Esperia Bistro & Rooftop Lounge, Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira

Esperia Bistro & Rooftop Lounge is a one-of-a-kind restaurant not only offering romance but also the best deals for a delectable 3-course set menu for as low as AED 59! Enjoy Valentine’s Day with your special someone at One Deira near Gould Souk Metro Station by indulging in an unforgettable culinary treat.

Hurry up, though, because this promotion is only on February 14, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Dial 055 473 5384 to make your reservations or email them at [email protected].

2. The Spicery, Wyndham Dubai Deira

If you want to explore more mouthwatering flavors, why don’t you try a dinner buffet at the Spicery by Wyndham Dubai Deira? Located at Sherina Plaza 4, Corniche Road in Deira, you can enjoy an eat-all-you-can dinner with your loved one for as little as AED 149! This is a Buy 1 Get 1 deal, so you only have to pay the whole amount for two people.

Just like Esperia Bistro & Rooftop Lounge, you can easily find the restaurant near Gold Souk Metro Station. Don’t delay any longer; this offer is only good on February 14, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

3. Creek View Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

If you want to appreciate an enthralling night view with your partner, then Creek View Terrace is the best place for you. Feast on the sumptuous taste of delicious cuisines while enjoying the breathtaking creek views accompanied by the sound of soothing live melodies from just AED 245 per person.

This offer is valid on February 14, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, so call now to book your reservations at 056 548 8238, and make your loved one feel extra special this Valentine’s Day.

4. Aqua Pool Bar, Wyndham Dubai Deira

If you want another amazing night with a breathtaking view of an option, why not invite your partner for dinner at the Aqua Pool Bar at Wyndham Dubai Deira? Have a dreamy evening, immersing in both love and laughter with a sparkling glass of grapes in your hand. Sit back with your loved one and let yourself get mesmerized by the picturesque view of the flickering lights of old Dubai from the rooftop.

This offer of AED 210 per couple is valid on February 14, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, located in Sherina Plaza 4, Corniche Road in Deira. Call 055 473 5384 and book your romantic evening with your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day!

These four restaurants offer an unparalleled dining experience that will surely impress your taste buds. And of course, the best part is spending quality time with loved ones, cherishing precious memories that strengthen bonds this Valentine’s Day. So, don’t miss out on these special promos; make your Valentine’s Day and your date feel extra special.