Seven-month old baby fatally thrown by father in Davao del Sur

A seven-month-old baby tragically lost her life after being thrown by her own father in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

According to a report by Kent Abrigana on GMA Regional TV One Mindanao this Monday, the 25-year-old suspect, Angelo Malit, was apprehended one day after the crime occurred.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect was at their home in Barangay Tagaytay when his wife asked him to put their daughter to sleep in the hammock on Saturday night as she was still busy with some chores.

Instead of putting their baby girl to sleep, he hurled her, causing her head to hit the wooden stairs, leading to her death.

The suspect is set to face charges of parricide, while the wife, who has a disability, will undergo counseling. Additionally, she will receive livelihood assistance from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).