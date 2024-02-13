Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW finds true love in “go-to shawarma place”

Some people find love online. Others find theirs in the workplace. Meanwhile, this overseas Filipino worker (OFW) met her true love in her “go-to shawarma place.”

Meet Diane Power, who used to go to a Lebanese restaurant in Satwa to buy 2 to 3 pieces of shawarma every day. This is where she met her current husband, Noel Power.

“He always sits at the corner of the restaurant”, Diane said as she narrated how it all started. “[There was] no internet, no smartphones. We started chatting through My Space and Yahoo Messenger.”

The two met in 2008, building a pure friendship with each other, but it was not until 2021 that they learned they had feelings for each other.

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 13 at 3.20.39 PM 1

“Our friendship flourished, but since I am new to Dubai at the age of 24, I was too scared and naive to date foreign men,” she said. “Being a Filipino, I grew up in a very conservative family. Besides, I went to Dubai to work and provide for my family and not to date men.” 

Diane explained that she was working in Dubai to help her sick father and that she was saving up for a house of her own. Years passed by, and she now happily shares how she finally bought a house, where her father currently lives with a helper. 

WhatsApp Image 2024 02 13 at 3.20.39 PM 2

Noel and Diane Power tied the knot in December 2022 in Abu Dhabi and moved to Australia in March 2023.

Diane leaves a piece of advice for all the ladies looking for their true love this year: “Just be true to your selves,” she said. “Believe in love and trust God. Everything will align in God’s perfect timing.”

“I hope everyone will find their true happiness. Laban lang, kabayan!” she added.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

