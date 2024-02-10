Dubai launches new bus route to Al Mamzar Beach

Commuters in Dubai are now offered an easier way to reach one of the emirate’s famous beaches, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduces a new weekend-exclusive bus route to Al Mamzar Beach.

Officially launched on February 9, the new bus route W20 will offer half-hourly departures connecting Stadium Metro Station with Al Mamzar Beach. It is scheduled to operate from Friday to Sunday between 5PM and 11PM.

This initiative aims to provide convenience to bus riders, especially beachgoers to Al Mamzar, which is a popular family-friendly beach perfect for various activities such as sunbathing, swimming, picnicking, and many more.

Aside from this new bus route, RTA also intends to optimize several public bus routes to elevate the daily transportation experience for passengers, ensuring smoother, more comfortable journeys to various destinations across the emirate—reducing travel times of commuters.

A number of changes has taken place, including renaming Route 11B as Route 11 to enhance the bus user experience. Moreover, Routes 16A and 16B are being rerouted and renamed to be Routes 16 and 25, respectively. Route 16 will start from Al Rashdiya Bus Station and head to Al Awir, while Route 25 will start from the Gold Souq Bus Station with Al Rashdiya as destination.

More adjustments will be underway for certain bus routes including: Route F62 will be extended to include Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud neighbourhood. Route C04 is set to extend to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Routes 103 and 106 will offer direct, non-stop services from main stations to the Global Village. Route E303 is being rerouted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah.

Additionally, commuters should be informed that routes 16A, 16B, 64A will be discontinued. Furthermore, RTA’s Public Transport Agency will introduce journey time improvements for the following 13 bus routes: 5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, and SH1 to ensure faster travel times for passengers.