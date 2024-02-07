MOHRE takes legal action against 1077 private companies

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on X (formerly Twitter) that 1077 private companies due to illegal recruitment of nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to their statistics, these private companies engaged in fake Emiratisation from mid-2022 to date, hiring 1818 UAE nationals to evade their Emiratisation targets.

MOHRE reminded everyone that breaking the law to avoid legal commitments will face punishments.

The Ministry calls for everyone to report practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and other UAE laws. OFWs may contact their call center at 600590000 or use their smart app and website to report such malpractices.