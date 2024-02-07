Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MOHRE takes legal action against 1077 private companies

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on X (formerly Twitter) that 1077 private companies due to illegal recruitment of nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to their statistics, these private companies engaged in fake Emiratisation from mid-2022 to date, hiring 1818 UAE nationals to evade their Emiratisation targets.

MOHRE reminded everyone that breaking the law to avoid legal commitments will face punishments.

The Ministry calls for everyone to report practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and other UAE laws. OFWs may contact their call center at 600590000 or use their smart app and website to report such malpractices.

Tags
Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT News 15 year age gap valentines

Pinoy couple in UAE with 15-year age gap proves that love knows no age

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 07T163253.947

PH Ambassador praises Alex Eala’s gritty performance in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago
Cami Template 90

Be a winner with Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall

4 hours ago
TFT News lisa soberano heart

Heart Evangelista praised Liza Soberano for Hollywood debut 

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button