Magnitude-5.4 earthquake rocks Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a magnitude-5.4 earthquake felt in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, February 7.

The quake struck at 12:05 p.m. and originated from tectonic activity. Its effects were felt in neighboring provinces like Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Initially reported as a magnitude-5.9 quake, Phivolcs later revised it to 5.4 and adjusted the depth to 30 km from the initial 10 km.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) shared photos of Ilocos Norte Capitol workers being rushed outside of the building following the quake.

Intensity VI was recorded in Pasquin, Ilocos Norte, while Laoag City experienced Intensity V. Sinait in Ilocos Sur and Claveria in Cagayan reported Intensity IV. Intensity III was observed in Gonzaga, Cagayan, and Ilagan City, Isabela, with Solsona in Ilocos Norte and Peñablanca in Cagayan feeling Intensity II.

