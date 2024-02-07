Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Magnitude-5.4 earthquake rocks Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a magnitude-5.4 earthquake felt in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, February 7.

The quake struck at 12:05 p.m. and originated from tectonic activity. Its effects were felt in neighboring provinces like Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Initially reported as a magnitude-5.9 quake, Phivolcs later revised it to 5.4 and adjusted the depth to 30 km from the initial 10 km.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) shared photos of Ilocos Norte Capitol workers being rushed outside of the building following the quake.

Intensity VI was recorded in Pasquin, Ilocos Norte, while Laoag City experienced Intensity V. Sinait in Ilocos Sur and Claveria in Cagayan reported Intensity IV. Intensity III was observed in Gonzaga, Cagayan, and Ilagan City, Isabela, with Solsona in Ilocos Norte and Peñablanca in Cagayan feeling Intensity II.

Various locations in Ilocos Norte, along with Lacub town in Abra, felt Intensity V, while Magsingal in Ilocos Sur reported Intensity IV. Intensity III was reported in Ilagan City, Isabela, and Intensity II in Peñablanca, Cagayan.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News 15 year age gap valentines

Pinoy couple in UAE with 15-year age gap proves that love knows no age

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 07T163253.947

PH Ambassador praises Alex Eala’s gritty performance in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago
Cami Template 90

Be a winner with Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall

4 hours ago
TFT News lisa soberano heart

Heart Evangelista praised Liza Soberano for Hollywood debut 

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button