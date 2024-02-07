Be a winner with Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall

Are you ready to indulge in a shopping spree? BurJuman Mall proudly presents its exciting Spring Summer Fashion Campaign, “Everyday Fashion at BurJuman Mall” from January 26th to March 3rd, 2024.

As long as you love shopping, you can be a winner! Just enjoy the shopping spree at BurJuman Mall, and for every AED 250 you spend, you instantly win a chic, sustainable jute bag. It’s that easy!

What’s more, the more you buy, the more you win. Not only do you get to reinvent your wardrobe for the season, but you also find a lot of irresistible offers that allow you to don the best fashionable outfits.

If you want more, don’t worry. From February 2nd to 17th, BurJuman Mall will have thrilling fashion shows, featuring the newest collections from top brands, such as Forever 21, Aeropostale, Splash, Max Fashion, Cotton On, Rangriti, Shree, ColorPlus, Biba, Arrow, Springfield, Soha, Gentle Park, and so much more.

The fashion show will be held every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM. This is your chance to be inspired by the latest trends in the fashion world!

Aside from these events, you can find several photo ops scattered around the mall, so dress fashionably and capture memories with your family and friends as you shop together in BurJuman Mall. You have more than 80 fashion brands to explore, so you will never run out of options or fashion ideas.

But wait, there’s more! BurJuman Mall is also honored to celebrate the vibrant Filipino flower festival Panagbenga, which embraces the richness of Baguio City’s culture and heritage. Enjoy the beautiful parades from February 23rd to 25th at 6 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM.

There is so much fun and fashion waiting for you at BurJuman Mall, so don’t waste time! Spread the word about their amazing offers and prizes and enjoy winning with your family and friends!

Also, don’t forget about the newly launched community space—B Hub. Keep your eyes peeled for workshops and fun activities happening in this space soon.

Tune in to @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for more information.