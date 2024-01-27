Ministry of Education in Singapore extends ASEAN scholarship opportunities to Filipino students.

The Ministry of Education in Singapore offers an opportunity for Grade 9 Filipino students who aspire to study in Singapore through an ASEAN scholarship.

This scholarship is eligible for Filipino students who were born between January 2, 2008 to January 1, 2011. Applicants should demonstrate proficiency in English, possess a strong academic record, particularly in school examinations, and showcase active participation in Co-curricular activities.

The scholarship is valid for 4 years and can be renewed each year based on the scholar’s performance in school. After completion, the scholar will be able to participate in the Singapore-Cambridge GCE A-Level certificate or a similar qualification.

Other benefits included in the scholarship are: (a) annual allowance with hostel accommodation; (b) relocation allowance; (c) return economy airfare; (d) school fees; (e) examination fees for GCE O-Level and A-Level (once only, as applicable); and (f) medical benefits and insurance.

Applications will be accepted only between January 8, 2024, and February 29, 2024. The selection test and interview will possibly happen in March-April, and accepted scholars are expected to arrive in Singapore in November 2024.