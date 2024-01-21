Marcos greets Sto. Niño devotees, wishes for hope, faith and joy

President Bongbong Marcos extended his wishes of faith, hope, and joy to the devotees of Sto. Niño as locals celebrate the Sinulog Festival.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” Marcos said in a statement released on Sunday.

The chief executive also reminded Catholics to be mindful of their social obligations.

“Sinulog Festival is one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines where Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings, and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year,” said Marcos.

The Sinulog Festival is celebrated in Cebu while the Feast of Sto. Niño is held in many parts of the country.