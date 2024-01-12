QC prosecutors junk case filed vs. Duterte

Quezon City prosecutors have junked the case filed by ACT-Teachers Representative France Castro against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Castro filed a grave threat complaint against the former president after the latter’s remarks against her in his show on the suspended TV network SMNI.

The QC prosecutors said they dismissed the case “for want of sufficient evidence”.

“After a careful and judicious evaluation of the allegations and evidence obtaining in the complaint, the undersigned finds the same to be insufficient to indict respondents for the crime charged against him,” the resolution stated.

Castro said she has yet to comment because she has yet to receive the copy of the resolution.

The lawmaker filed the case against the former president after Duterte talked about her on SMNI.

“Itong intelligence fund na ito gagamitin ko para sa utak ng mga Pilipino kasi ito ang target ko, kayong mga komunista andiyan sa Congress. Prangkahin mo na ‘yan si France Castro (I told her, be frank. I will use this intelligence fund for the mental development of Filipinos because my targets are the communists there in Congress. Be frank with France Castro),” Duterte said.

“Kayong mga komunista ang gusto kong patayin,”he added.