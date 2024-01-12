Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

QC prosecutors junk case filed vs. Duterte

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

File photo

Quezon City prosecutors have junked the case filed by ACT-Teachers Representative France Castro against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Castro filed a grave threat complaint against the former president after the latter’s remarks against her in his show on the suspended TV network SMNI.

The QC prosecutors said they dismissed the case “for want of sufficient evidence”.

“After a careful and judicious evaluation of the allegations and evidence obtaining in the complaint, the undersigned finds the same to be insufficient to indict respondents for the crime charged against him,” the resolution stated.

Castro said she has yet to comment because she has yet to receive the copy of the resolution.

The lawmaker filed the case against the former president after Duterte talked about her on SMNI.

“Itong intelligence fund na ito gagamitin ko para sa utak ng mga Pilipino kasi ito ang target ko, kayong mga komunista andiyan sa Congress. Prangkahin mo na ‘yan si France Castro (I told her, be frank. I will use this intelligence fund for the mental development of Filipinos because my targets are the communists there in Congress. Be frank with France Castro),” Duterte said.

“Kayong mga komunista ang gusto kong patayin,”he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 12T163913.382

Overseas Filipinos among top winners of RTA photo competition

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 12T153207.374

Miles Ocampo: I am cancer-free

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T114701.531

PhilHealth implements 5% contribution hike this year

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 12T145454.282

Ralph Recto takes oath, assumes post as Finance Chief

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button