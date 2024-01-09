Umm Suqeim Street project reduces traffic, travel time

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced an upgrade of the Umm Suqeim road, allowing it to ease traffic congestion and reduce the travel time between Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from nearly 10 minutes to less than four minutes.

According to the RTA, the project will improve the connectivity of four highways: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It will also include an 800-meter tunnel of four lanes in each direction.

Because of this, the improved Umm Suqeim road will soon be able to accommodate over 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensuring a smoother flow of traffic.

The road project, which is expected to cost AED 332 million, will benefit residential and development areas with an estimated two million population.