Jiro Manio defends decision to sell Gawad Urian Best Actor trophy 

Former child actor Jiro Manio defended his decision to sell his best actor trophy to a vlogger recently drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Manio was featured in the latest episode of the online show ‘Pinoy Pawnstars’ hosted by Boss Toyo or Jayson Luzadas.

The actor sold his trophy for P75,000 after initially asking the vlogger of P500,000 for the trophy.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN News, Manio said he wants the trophy to be part of Luzadas’ planned museum.

“Sa totoo lang po kasi, ‘pag pinapanood ko ‘yung Pinoy Pawn Stars, tumatak sa isip ko ‘yung Pinoy. Sabi ko dito dito lang iyan sa Pilipinas, parang feeling ko susuwertihin din ako kapag na-meet ko si Boss Toyo kasi sikat nga siya eh. Saka ‘yung narinig ko ‘yung balita na magtatayo siya ng museum, naisip ko, parang na-imagine ko, maraming mga artistang nagbebenta sa kanya, may mga memorabilia na ilalagay niya dun lahat, mapapasama ako,” he said.

Manio also explained why agreed to sell the trophy at a much lower price.

“Medyo nakaka-stress kasi pinilit ko ‘yung 500 tapos bumaba ng 65, 50, naging 70, 75 thousand. Sabi ko boss sige na deal na, kaysa mawala pa. Saka blessed naman ako nung araw na iyon kaya tinanggap ko na,” Manio said.

The actor also shared that he also experiences financial struggles.

“Siguro mahirap din pero dahil nga nauunawaan naman ako ng mga tao siguro kung bakit ko pinatago kay Boss Toyo ‘yung trophy. Siguro dala na rin ng hirap ng buhay, siguro maiintindihan ako ng mga tao na kailangan ko rin, may pangangailangan din ako,” said Manio.

The actor said he spent the money on Christmas, New Year’s Day and to buy some personal items.

Manio is now a volunteer at a drug rehabilitation center.