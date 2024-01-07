6 Filipinos unharmed after foiled hijacking attempt in Arabian Sea

Six Filipinos were declared unharmed, alongside 15 Indians, after the Indian Navy foiled a hijacking attempt on a merchant vessel in the North Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy’s spokesperson on Friday posted on X that the naval force intercepted the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk and has evacuated all its crew members.

#IndianNavy’s Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.

All 21 crew (incl #15Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel. Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers. The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… https://t.co/OvudB0A8VV pic.twitter.com/616q7avNjg — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 5, 2024

Local reports stated that five or six armed men boarded the vessel about 460 nautical miles off Somalia on Thursday.

Kolkata-class stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Chennai, which was in the vessel’s vicinity, swiftly responded and found the crew at the ship’s citadel.

Upon intercepting the vessel, the Indian Navy confirmed that the hijackers had left the said bulk carrier.

“The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy MPA (maritime patrol aircraft) of interception by Indian Naval warship,” the Indian Navy’s spokesperson said.

India’s Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran on Saturday also posted on X about the good news: “Happy to learn Indian and several Philippines crew members of the vessel are all safe.”