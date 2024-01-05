Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos orders swift action over NGCP due to Panay power outage

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: PCO

President Bongbong Marcos wants swift action and solutions following the massive power outage in Panay Island.

In a statement, Marcos has directed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to take swift action on the completion of the rate reset review for system operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

“I have also directed the ERC to complete the reset of NGCP’s rates without further delay, to ensure NGCP’s compliance with its statutory and regulatory obligations, and to defend in no uncertain terms against any attempt to defer, delay, or prevent the implementation of regulatory measures,” President Marcos said in a video message.

The President added that while power has been restored, residents also suffered from the impact of power interruption.

This is the second time that Panay Island experienced a prolonged power interruption in less than a year.

“Accountability lies with the NGCP. They are tasked with grid stability. Stability involves proactive responses to breakdowns and unexpected events, a duty that NGCP unfortunately has not fulfilled adequately, Marcos said.

“NGCP’s failure to act during the crucial two-hour window is a missed opportunity. As the systems operator, NGCP must proactively engage with distribution utilities and cooperatives to manage loads and prevent such system collapses,” he added.

President Marcos called on the NGCP to be productive and engage with distribution utilities and cooperatives to manage loads and prevent system collapse.

