PH Immigration logs nearly 1.5M arrivals this month

Bureau of Immigrations Commissioner Norman Tansingco shared through a post on December 29 that the total arrivals in December have already reached 1.48 million.

He shared that they are projecting at least 40,000 arrivals per day after New Year.

“We project that the numbers will change after New Year, when OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and former Filipinos who came home for the holidays go back to their work and residence abroad,” said Tansingco.

30,000 departures were recorded a day after Christmas and the records have reached as high as 57,000 arrivals per day post-Christmas.

So far, the operations have been going well and there have been no reports of major incidents or concerns this peak season.

“We hope the smooth operations continue until the New Year when most of those who celebrated Christmas here go back home,” he said.

Essential travel documents needed to travel are: valid passport (with a validity period of not less than six months), valid visa, boarding pass, and confirmed return or roundtrip ticket.

For OFWs, a clearance or an Overseas Employment Certificate is must necessarily be secured.