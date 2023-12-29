Global population adds over 75 million in 2023

As of January 1, the world population is projected to be 8,019,876,189, marking a nearly 1% increase of 75,162,541 people compared to the start of 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, experts note that the pace of population growth is slowing down.

In January, the Census Bureau anticipates approximately 4.3 births and 2 deaths every second worldwide. The U.S. population is expected to reach 335,893,238 at midnight on January 1, with an increase of 1,759,535 from the beginning of 2023 and a total increase of 4,443,957 since the last census in April 2020.

For the U.S., January is projected to see one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds, according to the Census Bureau. Net international migration, which declined during the pandemic but rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. When considering births, deaths, and migration, the U.S. population is forecasted to grow by one person every 24.2 seconds.

In the same report, the Philippines has been reported to have a population of 116,434,200.

The Census Bureau reported in November that the global population growth rate, which peaked in the 1960s, is continuing to decline. The U.N. estimated in November 2022 that the world population reached 8 billion, 11 years after reaching 7 billion. However, the Census Bureau disputes this estimate, stating that discrepancies are due to challenges in accurately recording births and deaths in some countries.

Factors contributing to the slowing growth rate include declining fertility rates, a proportionally smaller young population, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau predicts that it will take just over 14 years for the world population to reach 9 billion and an additional 16.4 years to reach 10 billion.