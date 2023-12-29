Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi rings in New Year with free parking and toll break

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 47 mins ago

Abu Dhabi is spreading some New Year cheer by offering free parking and toll exemptions on January 1, 2024. The Integrated Transport Centre announced that parking fees and tolls at the Darb toll gate will be waived for the day, with normal toll operations resuming on January 2.

Mawaqif surface parking is free until 7:59 am on January 2, and the Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot is also open for free during the holiday.

While enjoying the freebies, remember to play by the rules. Don’t park where you shouldn’t, and avoid blocking others. There’s a heads-up not to park in residential areas from 9 pm to 8 am.

For those hopping on the bus, services will run on the usual weekend and public holiday schedule.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

