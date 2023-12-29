Abu Dhabi rings in New Year with free parking and toll break

Abu Dhabi is spreading some New Year cheer by offering free parking and toll exemptions on January 1, 2024. The Integrated Transport Centre announced that parking fees and tolls at the Darb toll gate will be waived for the day, with normal toll operations resuming on January 2.

Mawaqif surface parking is free until 7:59 am on January 2, and the Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot is also open for free during the holiday.

While enjoying the freebies, remember to play by the rules. Don’t park where you shouldn’t, and avoid blocking others. There’s a heads-up not to park in residential areas from 9 pm to 8 am.

For those hopping on the bus, services will run on the usual weekend and public holiday schedule.