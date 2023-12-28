Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

9 OFWs repatriated from Lebanon- DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the arrival of nine overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and five children from Lebanon as part of the government’s repatriation program.

The OFWs decided to come home as clashes continued between Hezbollah militants and Israel.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the OFWs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 via PAL PR685.

DMW Assistant Secretaries Venecio Legaspi and Francis Ron de Guzman welcomed the OFW repatriates at the airport.

Last October 21, the Department of Foreign Affairs raised the crisis alert level in Lebanon to Alert Level 3.

Under this alert level, repatriation of Filipinos is now voluntary.

