Foreign trips of President Marcos generate 200,000 jobs

The trips of President Bongbong Marcos for the year 2023 have generated of more than 200,000 job opportunities according to a statement in Malacanang.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has brought home not only billions of pesos worth of investment pledges in the Philippines but has also brought over 200,000 job opportunities for the Filipino people from his official foreign trips from the last quarter of 2022 until 2023,” it said in a statement.

The travel fund of the President’s office raised by 58% in the 2024 budget. The Department of Trade and Industry gave the breakdown of the jobs generated from these trips.

7,100 job opportunities from Indonesia (September 4-6); at least 14,932 job opportunities from Singapore (September 6-7); and 98,000 job opportunities from New York (September 18-24) in 2022.

The DTI said Marcos’ visit to China on January 3-5 opened 32,722 job opportunities; 24,000 job opportunities from Japan (February 8-12); 6,386 job opportunities from Washington, DC (April 30-May 4); and 8,365 job opportunities from Malaysia (July 25-27) for the year 2023.

The President’s trip to Singapore on September 14-17 also yielded 450 job opportunities; 2,550 job opportunities from the United States (November 14-17); and 15,750 job opportunities from Japan (December 15-18).

The DTI said that the consolidated investment pledges has reached to P4 trillion.