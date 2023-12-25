Spreading joy across borders: LBC “Panalo sa Padala” winners share stories of happiness

During the holiday season, many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) around the world engage in a heartwarming tradition – sending Balikbayan boxes to their loved ones back home. These packages are filled with not only material gifts but also with love and care.

For many Filipinos, the tradition of sending Balikbayan boxes serves as a meaningful gesture that symbolizes love and a desire to remain connected with family.

This year brought an extra layer of joy for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) as they experienced a delightful surprise from LBC, turning their act of giving into a two-way street of happiness.

LBC, in collaboration with Suzuki Philippines and Angel Wings International, introduced the LBC Panalo sa Padala Promo. The initiative aimed to make the act of sending Balikbayan boxes even more special by adding a touch of excitement through a prize giveaway. Lucky shippers who received prizes from LBC shared heartwarming stories of not only sending joy through their balikbayan boxes but also receiving it back in abundance.

The highlight of the LBC Panalo sa Padala Promo was the grand prize of P500,000, awarded to Kate Mendoza. Kate, based in Kuwait, won with a simple 10kg Air Cargo holiday box transaction, marking her first time using LBC services.

Kate shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times: “Sa una po talaga, hindi ako makapaniwala. Ni hindi ko nga po alam na kasali ako sa raffle kasi nga po isang maliit na box lang ang pinadala ko.”

“Naghalo-halo na po ang emosyon ko. Sobrang saya at sobrang pasasalamat sa Diyos,” she added.

When asked what she will do with the money, she said: “Gagamitin ko po ito na pambayad sa lupang inutang namin na ngayon ay hinuhulugan namin.”

Kate also shared her first experience with LBC: “Hindi namn ako nag-dalawang isip na piliin ang LBC lalo sa mga mahahalagang gamit, kasi subok na rin po ng mga kaibigan ko dito lalo po pag air cargo, one week lang, nasa Pinas na. Kaya super thankful po ako sa LBC. Imagine, nag-padala lang po ako, tapos nanalo na ako ng half million!”

The generosity didn’t stop with the grand prize; LBC, Suzuki Philippines, and Angel Wings International showered winners with an array of exciting gifts. Seven lucky individuals rode away with Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooters, while ten others received AED500 Angel Wings Travel Vouchers. Additional prizes included a Washing Machine, a 55″ 4K UHD TV, and a laptop.

Two fortunate individuals secured P100,000 each, and ten others were delighted with P10,000 each. These prizes, coupled with shopping vouchers and gift baskets, were distributed during the Facebook live raffle winner announcements held on October 7, November 4, and December 9.

The winners weren’t limited to a specific location; they were selected from participating and qualified transactions from September 1 to November 30, covering customers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Here is a complete list of winners:

Winner of the Grand Prize of P500,000 cash:

Kate Mendoza

Winners of Angel Wings Travel Vouchers AED500:

Carolyn Dugenia Ronald Ramirez Lorna Arenas Isabel Orapa Cristina Abapo Michelle Umali Sheebalynn Santos Donessa Arbas Joanne Soriano Melissa Basoc

Winners of Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooters:

Jalex Baylen Ethel Becerrel Kristine Mijares Marilou Awo Edcel Toroctocon Dyan Cortez Susan Ubalde

Winners of the UAE Special Draw:

Jahanna Wamelda (ACER Laptop) Jerome Sagusay (Panasonic Washing Machine) Ivy Manchuli (55″ 4K UHD TV)

Among the Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooter winners, was Marilou Awo, a household worker. “Walang mapaglagyan po ng saya, kasi hindi ko po inaakala na isa po ako sa mapipili na mananalo ng Suzuki Burgman Street Maxi Scooter. Malaking tulong po ito sa pag-aaral ng mga anak ko para sa service nila sa school po”.

She also shared how grateful she was for LBC for sending her Balikbayan boxes to her family in the Philippines: “Masaya po ako kasi kahit na nasa malayo po ako, napaabot ko parin sa mga anak at pamilya ko yung pamasko ko sa kanila.”

She also commented on LBC’s speedy service: “Masaya po ako sa serbisyo ng LBC kasi po wala pang dalawang buwan, dumating na po sa pamilya ko ‘yung mga boxes bago mag pasko.”

“Sobrang thankful po ako sa lahat ng mga staff at bumubuo ng LBC sa mabilis at maayos na dumating sa pamilya ko ‘yung mga boxes po,” she added.

Jerome John Sagusay, a nurse in the UAE, secured a washing machine in the LBC Panalo sa Padala Special Draw for UAE. He shared how he was happy with the prizes he received, as well as LBC’s services.

“Maayos at mabilis sa LBC. Suki na ako for long time,” he said.

Beyond the material prizes, the stories of these winners convey a powerful message – the joy of giving goes beyond distances. Balikbayan boxes have now become a source of immense happiness, not only for the recipients but also for those sending them. As the LBC Panalo sa Padala winners have demonstrated, the act of making others happy brings a unique and fulfilling joy.

So, this holiday season, let’s embrace the spirit of giving, send those balikbayan boxes, and spread not just happiness but also love across the miles.