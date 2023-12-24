‘Pinas-sarap, Pinas-sayang Pasko’: NutriAsia celebrates Christmas with overseas Filipinos in the UAE

NutriAsia, the Philippines’ leading manufacturer of condiments and sauces well-loved by Filipinos, has expanded its Christmas celebrations reaching Overseas Filipinos (OFs) in the UAE. During the recently concluded activity at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market, NutriAsia gave exciting gifts during their “Pinas-sarap, Pinas-sayang Pasko” activation.

Their booth, situated at the center of the vibrant Night Market, attracted thousands of Filipinos who eagerly joined their Spin-A-Win game. Friends, families, kids, and even participants in the food stalls patiently waited in the long queue for their turn to play the simple yet thrilling activity.

Just in time for Christmas, when Filipino families all over the world get together for a much-awaited salu-salo, Kabayan’s in the UAE were gifted products from NutriAsia such as condiments and sauces from Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Jufran, Mang Tomas, and many more. Additionally, minor prizes such as lunch boxes, notebooks, and mugs, among others, were also given out as prizes.

As a staple ingredient for any celebration, NutriAsia’s products give joy to Filipinos with their familiar taste of home—taking everyone to that heartwarming place of nostalgia amidst the festive season.

Indeed, NutriAsia continues to be a reminder and a bridge that connects Filipinos back to their roots—especially during this season, when every person longs for the presence of their loved ones while celebrating one of the biggest holidays in the world.

So for your next salu-salo, don’t forget that NutriAsia’s products are widely available in supermarkets in the UAE. With the festivities just a few days away, it’s best to head to your nearest supermarket now and start filling up your shopping bags with your favorite NutriAsia products!