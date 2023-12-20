Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PCSO to offer Php1 billion jackpot in new lottery

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that they will be launching a new game in 2024 that will have a jackpot prize of Php1 billion.

“We will pattern it after the Powerball sa US. This is a different jackpot game,” PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

“Twenty percent of the prize money will go to taxes,” he added.

The PCSO previously increased the minimum jackpot to P500 million for its Grand Lotto 6/55 and Ultra Lotto 5/58 as part of the agency’s Christmas program.

One lucky bettor managed to win the jackpot prize of P311 million 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot Tuesday night.

“Kagabi lang tumama. The ticket was bought somewhere in Quezon City,” Robles said.

