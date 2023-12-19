Japan, Canada open opportunities for aspiring Filipino workers

Japan and Canada are looking to hire skilled Filipino workers as shared by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through a local media outlet.

DMW launched their first ever Japan Employment Facilitation Desk in Osaka and Tokyo last November. Its purpose is to send off workers from the Philippines to Japan. The DMW Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation, Attorney Patricia Yvonne Caunan, shared that they are looking more into agriculture, hospitalities, factories, manufacturing and care workers.

The Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Kazujiko Koshikawa, paid a courtesy call to Philippine President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM) last May 2023. After their meeting, Marcos shared in a press briefing that “Japan would like to see an increase in the employment of Filipinos in Japan. So we will pursue those opportunities.”

In some countries, including Japan, it is a requirement to be able to speak their language. To be able to help with that, the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) offers language training in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Spanish and Arabic.

The DMW is also looking forward to the signing of a recruitment agreement for Filipino workers by the government of Saskatchewan Province in Canada in 2024.

