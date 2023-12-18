DMW: 15 Filipino seafarers safe after drone attack in Red Sea

The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that 15 Filipino seafarers are safe and unharmed after their container ship was subjected to a drone attack in the Red Sea.

The DMW said on Saturday that the ship called “Al Jasrah,” a container ship was struck by missiles in a drone attack orchestrated by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The ship was crossing the Bab al Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

“The DMW was informed by the ship’s manning agency and its shipping company that all members of the crew, including 15 Filipino seafarers, are safe and accounted for,” the statement read.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said that he has instructed all their units to monitor the developments in the Red Sea.

Cacdac said that they are monitoring the situation and working closely with the vessel’s manning and shipping company to ensure the safety of the Filipino seafarers.