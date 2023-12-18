Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW: 15 Filipino seafarers safe after drone attack in Red Sea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that 15 Filipino seafarers are safe and unharmed after their container ship was subjected to a drone attack in the Red Sea.

The DMW said on Saturday that the ship called “Al Jasrah,” a container ship was struck by missiles in a drone attack orchestrated by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The ship was crossing the Bab al Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

“The DMW was informed by the ship’s manning agency and its shipping company that all members of the crew, including 15 Filipino seafarers, are safe and accounted for,” the statement read. 

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said that he has instructed all their units to monitor the developments in the Red Sea.

Cacdac said that they are monitoring the situation and working closely with the vessel’s manning and shipping company to ensure the safety of the Filipino seafarers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Yllana

Yllana Aduana unleashes Maria Makiling with her costume for Miss Earth 2023

1 min ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.30.18 PM

Christmas tipid tip: Enjoy a budget-friendly handaan with NutriAsia’s Lumpiang Shanghai and Buffalo Wings

37 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.11.11 PM

Savor the festive spirit with NutriAsia’s Gochujang Afritada Wings

41 mins ago
santa guatemala

Firefighter Santa rappels to bring early Christmas gifts

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button