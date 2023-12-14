Filipinos discover the ‘light and joy of giving’ at Paskuhan 2023 in Abu Dhabi

In the festive spirit of the season, the Paskuhan 2023 celebration themed “Discover the Light & Joy of Giving – a Legacy and Way of Life,” was successfully held on December 9th at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The event, organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy and in partnership with Abu Dhabi Golf Club and VOD Events, brought together hundreds of people from diverse backgrounds, including community leaders and members from different Filipino Organizations, the Philippine Embassy officials and staff, and usual supporters and sponsors.

Upon entering the venue, attendees were immersed in the enchanting Christmas atmosphere, adorned with beautifully decorated festivals, twinkling lights, wreaths, and garlands that exuded the holiday spirit.

The event was honored by the presence of the Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, HE Alfonso A. Ver, who commended the organizing committee for reviving the tradition as it was stopped during challenges posed by COVID-19. He expressed gratitude to the Filipino Community for their support during the COP28 Filipino event and emphasized the importance of addressing the global climate crisis.

The Ambassador called for collective efforts in raising awareness and advocating for environmental protection. He welcomed foreign guests, and he also expressed his gratitude for UAE, highlighted the openness, tolerance, and inclusivity of the host country, acknowledging the efforts of the Filipino community in contributing to its prosperity.

One of the highlights of the event included the Christmas tree lighting ceremony attended by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Mr. Tarun Majumdar, Club Manager, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, Medical Director, Ahalia Hospital, Mr. Alfonso Halibas III, Bayanihan Council Chairman/Overall Paskuhan 2023 Event Chairman and Bayanihan Council Vice Chairman Joseph Leron.

The night was brimming with soul-stirring performances by local artists, including talents from the Candenza Music Institute, FIPA School, Ryan Cipriano Mayor & Gelo Bernal (The Bokals Vocals), Ann Bayaras, Mheelo Trinidad, Zeina Gabrielle Barrozo, Emmanuel Madayag and Janaka Sooriyabandara. Their voices, skills, and heartfelt expressions infused each song with a mesmerizing quality, creating an enchanting atmosphere that resonated with everyone in attendance.

The melodies, ranging from timeless carols to contemporary holiday hits, set the ideal backdrop for a night filled with celebration and joy. The evening was further elevated by the dance performance from ADFDC (Abu Dhabi Filipino Dance Club) and the delightful Santa Gift Giving, bringing boundless happiness to the children throughout the night.

Vendors offered a variety of food, beverages, Christmas items, and handmade products, enhancing the overall ambiance with their presence. Additionally, the ADGC management generously provided complimentary pool access, allowing our attendees to further enjoy the festivities.

This event was led by Chairman/Director Gay Marie L. Jumuad (President of the Society of Human Resource Professionals & Associates) who was assisted by Program Team Lead, France Ann Elias, Program Director, Ms. Beverly Lagrosas, Mr. Jaymar Ismael of OPMMAD (Organisasyon Ng Mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit at Mananayaw sa Abu Dhabi) who was the master of the ceremony, and the dedicated committees from various Filipino organizations.

The festivities wrapped up with lively dance and song performances by members of various Filipino organizations, expressing their genuine enjoyment and enthusiasm to keep the fun going. This underscored the Bayanihan Spirit, emphasizing that Christmas extends beyond joy and festivities, providing an opportunity to contemplate the virtues of kindness and compassion—echoing the life and teachings of Jesus.