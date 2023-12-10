Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

St. Joseph’s Cathedral invites Filipino Catholics to join Simbang Gabi celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, led by Father Troadio ‘Troy’ delos Santos, and Brother Rommel Pangilinan of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi (KPAD), have extended warm invitations to the Filipino Catholic community for the upcoming Simbang Gabi 2023 celebrations. The festivities are scheduled from December 15 to December 23, with each night’s celebration starting at 8:00 pm.

Father Troy, the Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA), expressed his excitement for the festive season.

“Malamig na simoy ng hangin, magagandang palamuti, makukulay at masasayang mga ngiti, tunay ngang ramdam na ramdam na ang diwa ng Pasko,” said Father Troy.

2 1

Brother Rommel shared the community’s collective anticipation, stating, “Ang Simbang Gabi 2023 ay inaabangan na sa Abu Dhabi at mga karatig na lugar sa UAE. Excited na lang lahat para sa sama-samang paglalakbay para sa isang layunin ang pagsalubong sa Araw ng Kapaskuhan ang pagsilang ng Dakilang Manunubos.”

As a special gift to fellow Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are far from the churches in the UAE and unable to attend physically, Br. Rommel announced the continuation of the live stream for Simbang Gabi. This allows Filipinos in distant locations within the UAE and homebound individuals to join the celebrations virtually.

He encouraged everyone to visit the Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/katolikongpinoysaabudhabi) to participate in the festivities remotely.

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 10 at 10.40.29 AM
Simbang Gabi 2022, courtesy of: St Joseph’s Cathedral

The chosen theme for this year, “Liwanag ng Pasko gabay sa sama-samang paglalakbay,” resonates with the Filipino community, emphasizing the significance of Christmas as a guiding light in their collective journey.

Filipino Catholics are encouraged to heed the joint invitation, come together in unity, and celebrate the joyous occasion of Simbang Gabi at St. Joseph’s Cathedral. For those traveling to join the night masses, the church is located at 19 Al Soula’i St – Al Mushrif – W24-02 – Abu Dhabi.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News COP 28 ACEN MAIN STAGE

COP28 throws a spotlight on Philippines’ sustainable initiatives

16 mins ago
405529873 1299833540510404 1043080360703174087 n

UAE MTB Jumeirah marks 11th anniversary with thrilling 6th ConGens Cup biking event

38 mins ago
Screenshot 2023 12 10 at 11.46.18 AM

Abu Dhabi Police issues warning to motorists following shocking crash

1 hour ago
TFT News lotto 2023 dec

Lone bettor wins P16.6M in 6/42 lotto jackpot 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button