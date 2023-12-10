O! Millionaire Episode 82: A Special Sustainability Anagram Episode

In a unique twist, Episode 82 of O! Millionaire, aptly themed as the “sustainability anagram episode,” mirrored the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in the United Arab Emirates for the year, emphasizing the importance of sustainability. This episode, reflecting the number 28 in reverse, symbolized extra fortune for participants and highlighted O! Millionaire’s commitment to environmental initiatives. With the Grand Prize now at 90.5 million dirhams, participants need this extra luck to get closer and match all seven numbers.

Be part of the O! Millionaire community on Instagram to stay updated on events, campaigns supporting green initiatives, and more.

The Year of Climate Action: COP28 in the UAE

In Episode 82, Oasis Park showcased a special feature on COP28, underscoring the global commitment to combating climate change. This segment highlighted the historic agreement made for a loss and damage fund. The feature also celebrated the UAE’s leadership role, particularly the significant pledge made by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in driving forward these essential climate initiatives.

Watch the informative video on COP28 here.

The O! Millionaire Basketball Cup 2023 Closing

Alongside the COP28 feature, the episode also shone a spotlight on the O! Millionaire Basketball Cup 2023 Closing event. The video captured the essence of sportsmanship and community, highlighting the exciting plays and the spirit of competition that characterized the event. It celebrated the successful conclusion of the tournament and the joy it brought to participants and watchers.

O! Millionaire recurring guest host and social media icon Mark Ilano went on to interview the event attendees on what they would do if they won 100 million dirhams.

Watch the full video here to listen to what the O! Millionaire community is saying.

Participants who were not able to watch the live broadcast on Thursday, which were aired on both Facebook and YouTube, can view the replay of the entire Episode 82 here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 82

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Episode 82 of the O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw, which was conducted on December 7, 2023, revealed the lucky numbers: 5, 12, 18, 19, 21, 24, and 34. Matching all seven numbers can guarantee a prize worth 90.5 million dirhams. If the participant selected the “Double and Secure the Grand Prize” option upon check-out of their Green Certificate, they would bring home 181 million dirhams in total. Meanwhile, the holder of Green Certificate ID XVAA 93C2 was the chosen winner for the Raffle Draw.

It is very easy to win at O! Millionaire. Participants only need to match three numbers to get a cash prize. All winnings are automatically reflected on https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

Episode 82 of O! Millionaire was more than just a draw; it was a celebration of sustainability and sportsmanship, in line with the global dialogue at COP28. O! Millionaire continues to lead the way in combining environmental responsibility with exciting opportunities for its participants.