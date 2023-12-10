China coast guard uses water cannon anew in Ayungin Shoal- PCG 

The Chinese Coast Guard has used a water cannon against Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG said that the Philippine vessel M/L Kalayaan suffered from serious engine damage as a result of the firing of a water cannon.

“Regular RORE to BRP SIERRA MADRE this morning. BRP CABRA, Unaizah Mae 1, and M/L Kalayaan water cannoned by China Coast Guard. M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel,” PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela said.

The incident in Ayungin Shoal came a day after the Chinese Coast Guard blasted a water cannon against Philippine vessels in Scarborough Shoal.

In a separate statement, the Chinese Coast Guard accuses the Philippines of ‘transporting construction materials’ to BRP Sierra Madre which infringes their sovereignty

The CCG says they implemented control measures and will do everything to protect their territory and sovereignty.