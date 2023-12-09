Pave the way to a greener tomorrow and be part of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023

This year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, taking place on December 16th, promises a race unlike any other edition before as it aims to gather thousands of runners while featuring various initiatives that promote sustainability.

Participants, organizers, and guests of the marathon will enjoy eco-friendly materials from paperless media, reusable event branding, medals and trophies made of recyclable materials, and participants’ t-shirts made of 75 per cent recycled fibers.

More than sustainable materials, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon offers exciting activities ahead of the main race which are also aligned with the organizer’s goals.

The public can take advantage of free immersive experiences at the Marathon Village, which is open daily from 12th -15th December between 3pm and 10pm at the ADNOC Headquarters Campus. This includes entertainment shows, sponsor booths, fun activations, a kids area, great food, selfie opportunities, and dedicated bins set up to collect recyclable materials including old shoes.

The highly-anticipated marathon, poised to attract 20,000-plus runners representing 168 nationalities, goes beyond its reputation to showcase international athletic prowess. It continues to pledge its commitment to ensure, wherever possible, the event’s impact on the community and environment is favorable.

For those who haven’t signed up for the race yet, registration is still open for the marathon (42.195 km), marathon relay (teams of 2 runners), 10km, 5km, and 2.5km. The routes wind through various locations near ADNOC Headquarters on Corniche Road, concluding at the ADNOC Campus near Bainuna Public Park.