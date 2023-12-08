Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

PRC extends services in UAE, bridging opportunities for OFWs

Staff Report

The Philippines’ Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has extended its services to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Dubai, UAE from November 27 to December 2, 2023 by providing a one-stop-shop that caters to the needs of Filipino professionals in the country.

The services conducted included Foreign Mobile Service, Professional Mechanical Engineering Examination, And ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineers (ACPE) Registration. Additionally, a coordination meeting also took place between the PRC delegates, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Society of Engineers – UAE.

Aside from these services, the PRC delegates had the opportunity to meet with Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., Philippine Consul General in Dubai.

Through the leadership of Hon. Charito Zamora, Chairperson of PRC, thousands of OFW professionals in Dubai have successfully applied for and renewed their licenses, and availed PRC’s services through its one-stop-shop initiative.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Hon. Zamora highlights the success of Filipino professionals in the UAE including doctors, nurses, teachers, architects, and engineers, saying, “As I have said during my keynote speech during the first Mechanical Engineers in the Middle East Summit, I’m really proud of what our Filipino professionals have accomplished here. They’re all very successful people and I’m just so proud, and in fact, I’m honored that I’m able to come here and witness at hand how our Filipino professionals have accomplished.”

The PRC delegates’ visit to the UAE is an initiative of the board supported by the organization and the Philippine government to bring PRC’s services closer to the OFWs abroad.

To stay connected and updated with the PRC initiatives, visit their official website at www.prc.gov.ph or follow their official Facebook page.

Staff Report

