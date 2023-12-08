IECEP UAE Chapter holds 15th Annual General Assembly, recognizes outstanding members

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) UAE Chapter conducted its 15th Annual General Assembly and third Technical Seminar on December 2, 2023, at the Millennium Downtown Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Former IECEP National President Imelda Reodique Walcien spearheaded the event as the guest speaker, engaging with members and guests in a full day of celebration and discussions.

The assembly served as an opportunity for members to come together as a community, share ideas, and collectively contribute to the continued success of the organization.

Engr. Leif Marvin Valeros, ECE, shared his insights in a technical presentation entitled “Access System Overview, Latest Technologies and Integration to other Building Auxiliary Systems,” expanding the knowledge and values of the attendees.

Last November, the IECEP UAE Chapter received international awards during the IECEP Awards Night held at the Technological Institute of the Philippines – Quezon City and during the IECEP National AGM in Novotel Manila Araneta City. These awards were further highlighted during the assembly, recognizing outstanding members and partners of the organization.

Below are the awards received by the organization and its members:

Presidential Award – IECEP UAE

Secretary General Award – IECEP UAE

Treasurer’s Award – IECEP UAE

CPD Council Award – IECEP UAE

Hall of Fame Award – Chamber of Excellence (5 times as Best Chapter) – IECEP UAE

Outstanding ECE for 2023 – Engr. Lloyd Allen Ondona

Leader Awardee – Category 1 (Foreign Chapter) – Engr. Rafael Lontoc

Golden Pin Awardee – Engr. Gil Javier

Silver Pin Awardee – Engr. Jethroefel Ramboyong

Silver Pin Awardee – Engr. Carlo Amigable

Silver Pin Awardee – Engr. Herminio Vendiola

Citations and recognitions:

Chairperson – International and Foreign Chapters Committee – Engr. Rafael Lontoc

Member – Corporate and External Relations Committee – Engr. Analiza Binondo

Member – International and Foreign Chapters Committee – Engr. Reuben James Sevillano

Member – Special Programs Committee – Engr. Rafael Lontoc

Lakambini of UAE – Engr. Alyssa Jane Isana

Furthermore, The Filipino Times has been recognized as the organization’s supportive media partner.

Eng. Rafael Lontoc, IECEP UAE Chapter – Governor and Chairman of the Board congratulated all the members and the former and current leaders of the organization for their support, dedication, and commitment. Everyone has played a vital role in achieving this success in their 15th year and continues to contribute to the organizations’ mission, vision, and objectives.